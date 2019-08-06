Suspect shot and killed in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Grants Pass.
Details haven’t been released by police, but they have confirmed one suspect was shot and killed at the Oregon State Police office on 7th Street in Grants Pass.
The OSP trooper involved received minor injuries, according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
The scene has been secured as the investigation continues. GPDPS said there is no threat to the public.
NBC5 News has a reporter at the scene. Updates will be posted as they become available.