Suspect shot by ex-girlfriend in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was shot by his ex-girlfriend in Grants Pass early Monday morning.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said 32-year-old Michael Lee Fouch threatened his ex-girlfriend before entering her home just before 1:00 a.m. on March 11.
According to police, Fouch forced his way into the woman’s bedroom while she was on the phone with 911 operators. That’s when the operators heard the sound of a single gunshot.
When officers arrived at the residence, they found Fouch with a bullet wound to his groin.
After Fouch was treated at the hospital, he was taken to the Josephine County Jail on domestic violence charges of assault in the fourth degree and menacing.