Suspect shot outside of White House during press conference, Trump says

The normally-scheduled briefing was cut short when a White House official whispered something to the president before they both walked off without explanation. The area was locked down as reporters sat and waited.
A few minutes later, the president returned to tell reporters there was some type of shooting near the White House. Trump explained a Secret Service officer shot a suspect, who was taken to the hospital. He said that’s all he knows about the incident for now, but he expects a briefing soon.
After fielding a few questions regarding his personal safety, Trump continued the press conference with a discussion about COVID-19.