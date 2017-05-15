Suspect sought in connection with fatal stabbing in N. California

Alturas, Calif. – Police are seeking help locating a suspect who they said stabbed and killed a man during an altercation in Alturas, California.
The Alturas Police Department said on May 13, 35-year-old James Louis Houseman was engaged in a physical fight with 30-year-old Christopher Allen Brown. Both men were residents of Alturas.
During the fight, Houseman was stabbed by Brown. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Now, police are trying to locate Brown. He is described as 5’7” tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Alturas Police Department at 530-2232011.