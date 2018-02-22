Suspect tries fleeing scene with OSP trooper hanging onto car, police say

During the stop the trooper suspected there was drugs in the vehicle, that’s when White took off.
“Our trooper chased after towards the car,” Oregon State Police Sgt. Jeff Proulx said. “The suspect punched our trooper in the face, suspect was able to put his car in drive and take off.”
The officer was unhurt and continued to chase the suspect onto Barnett Road.
“When he turned on to Ellendale … another car was going westbound and turned into another car and caused a crash,” Sgt. Proulx said.
The driver of the other vehicle is okay. Meanwhile, White ditched his car at the intersection next to AAA.
“He attempted to flee on foot,” Sgt. Proulx said. “Our trooper he was able to track him down and take him into custody.”
Police say they are unsure why White — who had Washington plates — was in the area, but believe drugs may be involved.
“Considering we located over two pounds of cocaine and suspected another couple pounds of suspected heroin, we believe he was down here either getting drugs or had come from California,” Sgt. Proulx said.
White faces multiple charges, including delivering and possessing cocaine, reckless driving, elude, assault on an officer, and others. His bail is set at $500,000.