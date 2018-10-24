Suspect tries to pick up children at a Grants Pass elementary school, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested for trying to remove three children who weren’t related to him from Allendale Elementary School.
On October 23, staff members at Allendale called police saying Christopher Stout tried to remove three girls from class. Stout wasn’t approved to remove the girls from school, so staff called the girls’ parents. The parents knew Stout, but didn’t know why he was trying to pick up the students. Stout left the school alone.
Stout couldn’t be found immediately after the incident, police said.
After an investigation, police determined Stout was trying to pick up the girls with the intent of engaging in sexual contact with at least one of them. Two of the girls were 10 years old, the other 8.
With the assistance of Central Point police, Stout was located and arrested. He was taken to the hospital due to pre-existing medical conditions.
“The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety would like to acknowledge and commend the office staff at Allendale Elementary for following District 7 protocols, which ensured the safety of the three students,” police said. “Parents are also encouraged to have discussions with their children to reinforce safety protocols. Having plans, discussing and following them are the best way to ensure the safety of our children.”
For the moment, Stout faces charges of one count of attempted rape and one count of online sexual corruption of a minor. More charges are expected.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.