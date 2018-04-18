Suspect wanted after Medford crime spree

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a second suspect in connection with a crime spree in Medford.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the spree began in the early morning hours of April 15. At about 5:28 a.m. a business alarm went off in the 2100 block of Sage Street in Medford.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two men walking nearby. They were identified, but not taken into custody because the extent of the situation was not immediately clear.
During the investigation, at least eight businesses in the area were found to have been burglarized or vandalized. The total estimated value of lost and/or damaged property was estimated to be several thousand dollars.
Investigators worked to determine exactly what property was lost from the businesses. They were then able to connect the property with the two men who were initially contacted at the scene.
JCSO said those suspects were identified as 21-year-old Andrew Kyle Beck and 24-year-old Jesse Michael Dornath.
On April 17, Beck was found with the help of the Central Point Police Department. Stolen property was recovered at his residence. Beck was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges.
Dornath is still on the loose. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 541-776-7206. Refer to case number 18-7358.