Suspect wanted for allegedly shooting Washington State deputy killed

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (CNN) – A suspect is dead in connection with the shooting death of a deputy in Washington State.
Authorities responded to a report of a suspicious person on a road Sunday night.
Officers found the person and shots were fired.
The suspect died but no other officers were hurt.
Deputy Justin Derosier was responding to a disabled vehicle Saturday night when he was shot. He later died at the hospital.
Derosier leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old daughter. He was 29 years old.