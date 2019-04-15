Home
Suspect wanted for allegedly shooting Washington State deputy killed

Deputy Justin Derosier

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (CNN) – A suspect is dead in connection with the shooting death of a deputy in Washington State.

Authorities responded to a report of a suspicious person on a road Sunday night.

Officers found the person and shots were fired.

The suspect died but no other officers were hurt.

Deputy Justin Derosier was responding to a disabled vehicle Saturday night when he was shot. He later died at the hospital.

Derosier leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old daughter. He was 29 years old.

