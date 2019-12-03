Suspect wanted for multiple felony sex crimes involving a minor

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a suspect wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on the afternoon of December 2, they received a video that appeared to show Scott Aaron Murphy engaging in a sexual act with an underage person who he knew. It’s not known if there are additional victims.
When officers tried to talk to Murphy at a home on Southeast N Street, he ran away. The area was searched but Murphy could not be found.
According to police, Murphy has a history of drug offenses and it’s not known if he’s armed. Anyone who knows about the whereabouts of Murphy is asked to call police and not approach the suspect.