Suspect wanted for multiple felony sex crimes involving a minor

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a suspect wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on the afternoon of December 2, they received a video that appeared to show Scott Aaron Murphy engaging in a sexual act with an underage person who he knew. It’s not known if there are additional victims.

When officers tried to talk to Murphy at a home on Southeast N Street, he ran away. The area was searched but Murphy could not be found.

According to police, Murphy has a history of drug offenses and it’s not known if he’s armed. Anyone who knows about the whereabouts of Murphy is asked to call police and not approach the suspect.

