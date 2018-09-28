Suspect wanted for robbing Purple Parrot lounge

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a suspect who allegedly robbed a Purple Parrot store at gunpoint.
The Medford Police Department said that at about 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, a gunman confronted an employee as she was closing the business. The suspect told the employee to hand money over from the safe. He wasn’t successful, but took a number of scratch-off tickets instead, along with two cartons of Marlboro cigarettes.
According to MPD, the suspect was “covered up really well…” He was described as a male in his mid-30s, about 5’10” tall with a skinny build and light colored hair. He had light-colored hair and was wearing a dark blue hooded jacket with jeans, a baseball cap, gloves and a mask.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call MPD at 541-774-2250 and reference case number 18-19757.