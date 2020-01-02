Suspect wanted in connection with alleged Klamath County murder-for-hire plot

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A Klamath County grand jury has indicted two suspects on murder charges while a third suspect remains on the loose.
Corey Agard and Tori Hill were both indicted Monday on charges of first and second-degree murder.
Investigators say Agard shot and killed Pedro Padilla at Hill’s southern Klamath County home as part of a murder-for-hire agreement.
Police are still conducting interviews in connection with the murder while Agard and Hill remain in custody at the Klamath County Jail.
Police are still looking for Joshua Holloway, previously named as a “person of interest” in the case. However, on the morning of January 2, prosecutors said Holloway was formally charged with murder and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
31-year-old Joshua Holloway is described as a 6 foot tall and 185 lbs white male. According to a press release, he is believed to be in the northern part of Klamath County.
The sheriff’s office urges the public to be cautious and call 9-1-1 immediately if they see Holloway.