Suspect wanted in connection with murder-for-hire plot arrested

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A man wanted in connection with a murder-for-hire plot in Klamath County has been arrested.
In late December of 2019, Corey Agard and Tori hill were both indicted on charges of first and second-degree murder. Investigators said Agard shot and killed Pedro Padilla at Hill’s southern Klamath County home as part of a murder-for-hire agreement.
Both Agard and Hill were in police custody when they were indicted. However, a third person allegedly involved remained on the loose. That person was identified as Joshua Holloway.
Originally, Holloway was named a “person of interest” in the case. That all changed on the morning of December 31, 2019, when he was charged with murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Holloway remained a wanted man until he was arrested on January 10 in Chemult. He’s now in the Klamath County Jail charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a parole violation.