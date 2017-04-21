Suspect who allegedly set another man on fire arrested

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. – A suspect who allegedly set another man on fire in a Happy Valley, Oregon Denny’s has been arrested.
KGW reports Clackamas County deputies arrested 24-year-old Desahun James Swanger after they received a tip from a neighbor at a transitional home where Swanger was living with about 18 other people.
Deputies said Swanger walked into a Denny’s restaurant on Wednesday night, sat down then proceeded to throw gasoline on a customer. He then ignited the gasoline with matches.
The victim, 69-year-old Scott Ranstron, is in critical condition at the hospital.
Police said the victim and suspect did not know one another.
Police are looking into whether this case is related to another incident where a suspect threw gasoline on a person at Clackamas Town Center Theater.
According to a KGW report, Swanger has a criminal history that includes allegations of robbery, burglary and assault.