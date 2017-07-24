Suspect who fled courtroom arrested after weekend on the run

Yreka, Calif. – After a three-day manhunt, police finally captured a felon who fled a Yreka courtroom.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said David Caldwell was in court on July 21 facing numerous charges, including assault and burglary.
When a judge ordered Caldwell to be taken into custody, he evaded court staff and ran from the courthouse.
Police searched the area and issued a “code red” warning to local residents.
Officers with the Yreka Police Department found a man who matched Caldwell’s description a few hours after he went missing.
However that man turned out to be Michael Robert Thompson, who happened to have a felony warrant out for his arrest. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
According to the sheriff’s office, around 9:21 Monday morning, Caldwell was found hiding in a trailer at the R-Ranch in the Hornbrook area.
He was arrested and booked at the Siskiyou County jail on a felony warrant for escaping custody.
Anyone with information about Caldwell’s activity during his three days on the run is asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 503-841-2900.