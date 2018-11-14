Suspected armed man prompts lockdown and road closure

MEDFORD, Ore. — A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night for disorderly conduct.
Medford police say they received reports that he was possibly armed and was asking the police to shoot him.
This forced police to shut down Riverside Road between 8th and Main street.
During the time, a family member of a student at Rogue Community College said the campus was placed on lockdown.
“I was walking the dog and all of a sudden she texts me that she’s in her classroom with the door locked and the lights off and they’re hiding under their desks and something’s going on.” Aaron Reed, husband of a student at RCC, says.
Medford police say they were able to get the 21-year-old suspect in custody without having to use lethal weapons.
He was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.
