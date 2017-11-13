Suspected bank robber arrested

Medford, Ore.- Medford Police Department released the identity of the man they believe robbed a Chase Bank in Medford last Thursday. Police arrested John Eric Young, 40, about four hours after the robbery on charges related to a different case.
According to police, Young entered the Chase Bank on Crater Lake Avenue about 3:45 Thursday afternoon. Police say Young, armed with a screwdriver, confronted a customer and demanded his car keys and money, while simultaneously demanding cash from the teller. When the customer didn’t give in, police say Young slashed him with the screwdriver. The customer tried to grab Young and keep him from leaving the bank, but police say the suspect was able to take off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
After leaving the bank, police say Young tried to steal the customer’s car, but wasn’t able to get into it. That’s when they say Young ran to the First Baptist Church parking lot, where he broke into a Ford F-150 that was parked in front of the church. Police say the owner of the Ford F-150, a church employee, saw Young break into the truck and ran up to him. Young, who police say had stolen a knife from that employee’s truck, demanded the keys from the employee, who refused to hand them over.
As the confrontation was happening, Richard Richardson arrived at the church in his SUV. According to investigators, Young jumped into Robertson’s SUV through the passenger side door, then used the knife he’d stolen to threaten Robertson and demand his vehicle. At some point, police say Young stabbed Robertson in his right forearm. Robertson was able to get out of his SUV before Young allegedly took off, hitting another person before leaving the parking lot. That person suffered minor injuries.
At about 4:45 p.m., police say someone reported a vehicle matching the description of the stolen SUV at the Circle K at S. Riverside and Barnett Rd. Then, about three hours later, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate a single vehicle accident on 2nd Avenue in Gold Hill. Shortly after arriving to the scene, they arrested Young for leaving the scene of a crash. Deputies were aware of the bank robbery and believed Young matched the description of the suspect. He was later charged with that crime as well.
Medford Police Department and the FBI are continuing to investigate the case. Meanwhile, all of the people who were injured in the incident are recovering.