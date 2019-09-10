Suspected drug dealer arrested in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An alleged drug dealer was arrested in Grants Pass last week.
Detectives with the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team searched a home in the 4000 block of New Hope Road on the afternoon of September 2.
Police said the search occurred after several months of investigation into allegations that 48-year-old Joseph William Gargano was selling methamphetamine and heroin from the residence in question.
Once the search was executed, detectives said Gargano was found with more than half-a-pound of methamphetamine, one-quarter ounce of heroin, scales, packing materials and more than $2,000 in cash.
A .44-caliber revolver in Gargano’s possession was also recovered, police said.
Gargano was arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for possession and distribution of meth and heroin. He was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and a probation violation.
Two other individuals were arrested throughout the course of the investigation for parole violations: Justin Lee Sidener and Timothy Lee Messer.