Suspected drunk driver kills three children in D.C. area

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, M.D. (WRC/NBC) – A suspected drunk driver is accused of causing a crash that killed three children and injured two adults on a D.C. area roadway.
The three-car crash happened on Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill, Maryland Sunday night.
Prince George’s County Police say the children were entrapped. Firefighters had to extricate the two adults from the car, and rush them to a trauma center. No word on their conditions.
A man was taken into custody at the scene and authorities say alcohol may have played a factor in the deadly crash.
Indian Head Highway was closed in both directions for several hours after the crash. It reopened early Monday.