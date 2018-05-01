Suspected meth dealer busted near two G.P. schools

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspected methamphetamine dealer was arrested following months of investigation in Grants Pass.
The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team said just before noon on April 30, they executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Northeast Outlook Avenue. The search was the culmination of an investigation into 42-year-old Brandon Jeffrey Woodward. Detectives believed Woodward was dealing methamphetamine within 1000 feet of Brighton Academy and Lincoln Elementary.
According to RADE officers, evidence seized during the search included scales, packing material, cash, psilocybin mushrooms and over 100 grams of packaged crystal methamphetamine. Hydrocodone was also found, along with evidence it was being manufactured and delivered.
While police were searching the residence, 34-year-old Tara L. Collins showed up to collect money Woodward had reportedly owed her. She had a warrant out for her arrest for failure to comply with a prior charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was taken into custody and lodged in the Josephine County Jail.
Woodward was arrested and charged with manufacturing, possession and delivery of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school.