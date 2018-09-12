Suspected meth dealers arrested in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police say they found a suspect who had nearly a half pound of methamphetamine in his possession.
The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team said on the evening of September 10, they stopped a vehicle on Williams Highway near New Hope Road in Grants Pass.
During the traffic stop, 27-year-old David C. Macy was found to be in the possession of almost a half-pound of methamphetamine, detectives said. It is believed Macy planned on selling the drug.
According to investigators, they determined 38-year-old Jeremy R. Shafer possessed the meth before he delivered it to Macy.
Shafer and Macy were lodged in the Josephine County Jail for delivery and possession of methamphetamine, among other charges.
RADE detectives said additional meth, heroin and over $20,000 in cash linked to drug sales were seized during the course of the investigation.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the police.