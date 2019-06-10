Suspected meth, heroin trafficker arrested in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – An alleged drug trafficker who police say was found with a large amount of narcotics was arrested in Roseburg.
The Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) said on June 7, 43-year-old Walter Maureceo-Hernandez of Salem was traveling via passenger bus from California to Oregon.
According to detectives, the I-5 corridor is a major drug trafficking route, and “bus lines are just one of the many methods drug traffickers use to transport their contraband.
During a DINT surveillance operation, Maureceo-Hernandez was seen getting dropped off in Roseburg. He got into another vehicle which was pulled over by detectives on Northeast Stevens Street.
Drug-detection K9 “Trapper” was deployed to the traffic stop where he alerted to the possible presence of contraband within the vehicle.
Detectives said they searched the vehicle and found Maureceo-Hernandez’s backpack stuffed with a “large amount of narcotics,” including nearly five pounds of methamphetamine and over one pound of heroin.
Maureceo-Hernandez was lodged in the Douglas County Jail for unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine and heroin. He also had several search warrants out for his arrest in Marion County for drug-related crimes.