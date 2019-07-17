Suspected Phoenix tire vandal arrested

PHOENIX, Ore. – A man is behind bars accused of puncturing tires of over 50 vehicles in Phoenix over the weekend.
The Phoenix Police Department said the vandalism happened all over the city and even outside city limits.
Police said the tires weren’t slashed, but rather punctured. Many cars that were vandalized had multiple tires damaged.
On Monday, police were able to identify a suspect in the vandalisms, 42-year-old Travis Fullmer of Medford. He was arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle.
Phoenix police said Fullmer was charged with theft and ten counts of criminal mischief.
If insurance does not cover the cost to get new tires, the police department has a request form for restitution.