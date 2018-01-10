Suspected serial burglar arrested in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – A Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office detective helped put an end to a local crime spree Tuesday.
According to SCSO, Deputy Gary Pannell determined a resident of Macdoel, along with accomplices, was responsible for the theft of over 300 gallons from a ranch. He was also involved in a theft that happened on Log House Road.
Police said the main suspect, identified as 28-year-David Andrew Langford, is connected to at least ten other burglaries in the Butte Valley area.
On January 9, a team of law enforcement officers searched Langford’s residence. They found multiple items that were suspected to be stolen. The items included generators, solar panels, fencing supplies, burglary tools, and about 100 pounds of marijuana.
Langford was lodged at the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka to face felony charges related to the burglaries. He also faces drug charges.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said this case serves as a good example to remind citizens in rural areas to take the necessary steps to secure their property.