Suspects arrested for drug possession in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two men were arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop in Grants Pass.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, an Oregon State Police trooper stopped a vehicle coming from Los Angeles. The vehicle reportedly contained a large amount of money and drugs.
Officers with the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement team were called to the area to assist. They located a residence in Grants Pass associated with the traffic stop. Investigators didn’t specify exactly how the association was made.
Police said they were then able to arrest 48-year-old Kenneth Joseph Diekneit and 30-year-old Kyle Nathan Deddo in association with the traffic stop.
Detectives seized over 50 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms along with an undisclosed about of ketamine.
Diekneit and Deddo were lodged in the Jackson County Jail on drug-related charges.