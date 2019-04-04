Suspects arrested for heroin trafficking in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two people were arrested for allegedly transporting heroin into Josephine County.
Investigators with the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team said they determined Monique Quiroz and Gabriel Manuel Rivera were transporting heroin from Sacramento, California to Josephine County for distribution.
On April 3, police said they found Quiroz and Rivera with over a half-pound of heroin and $1,800 in cash. The street value of the heroin is estimated to be about $13,000.
Both suspects were arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of possession and distribution of heroin.