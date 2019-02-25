Suspects arrested for transporting $500,000-worth of meth

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Two people were caught transporting methamphetamine in Klamath Falls.
According to police, they pulled over an SUV licensed out of California on February 21. At some point during the stop, officers suspected the occupants had methamphetamine stashed in the vehicle.
After getting permission to search the SUV, officers found hidden compartments holding several large, wrapped bundles of what they believed was meth. They estimated the street value of the drugs was somewhere around half-a-million dollars.
The occupants of the vehicle, Roger Gutierrez Ayala and Fernanda Tores Sanchez from Yakima, Washington were arrested for unlawfully possessing and delivering meth. Bail was set to $500,000 each.