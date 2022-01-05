Suspects arrested in connection with stolen vehicle investigation in Yreka

YREKA, Calif. – Police in Northern California arrested two men who were allegedly involved in a vehicle theft case.

The Yreka Police Department said on January 1, officers were told someone cut through a fence surrounding Bruce’s Towing and stole a white Toyota Avalon.

Three days later, a Yreka officer conducted a traffic stop on Sharps Road which resulted in the recovery of the car and the arrest of two suspects, Robert Werder and Justin Griffith.

Yreka police said Griffith had three felony warrants and was given an additional charge of buying or receiving a stolen vehicle. Werder was also charged with buying or receiving a stolen vehicle.

No further information was provided by investigators.