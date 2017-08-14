Suspects arrested in Grants Pass assault and robbery

Grants Pass, Ore.- Grants Pass police have arrested two young men who they say assaulted a man and stole his car after the victim offered to give them a lift.
Nineteen year old Terrance Mullins was taken into custody on a robbery charge and outstanding warrants while the other suspect, a 14 year old boy, was lodged at the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police say the two met the victim on Friday night where he then offered to give them a ride. The victim reported one of the suspects blinded him with a t-shirt and held him to his seat while the other began punching him repeatedly in the face. The two assailants then dumped the victim on the corner of Southwest Brownell Avenue and Southwest Greenwood Avenue and took his car.
Officers were able to arrest the pair on Saturday when they were seen driving the stolen car near Northeast Terry Lane.
Police are warning the public to be careful when offering a ride to someone.
“Avoid letting strangers into your car, inviting them to go with you if you’ve never met them before and especially in the middle of the night. You shouldn’t be out contacting people that you don’t know because you never know who they are or what they might be up to or what they’re intentions are,” said Lt. Misty English of Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
Grants Pass police are asking anyone with relative information on the incident to please contact Detective Archie Lidey at (541) 450-6342.