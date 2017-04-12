Suspects found with drugs, weapons in Coos Bay bust

Coos Bay, Ore. – Three people are facing charges after they were caught with heroin and items related to drug dealing in Coos Bay.
Police said multiple law enforcement agencies joined together to execute a search warrant on April 10 at a home in the 1100 block of Ocean Court.
According to the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team (SCINT), six people were found in the home.
Detectives said they located approximately three ounces of heroin along with a loaded revolver, two Tasers, scales, packaging material and records of drug sales.
Joshua Daniel Felker, Michael Daniel Farnham and Jessica Nichole O’Leary were all taken to the Coos County Jail for probation violations. Further charges could include delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a restricted weapon (Taser).