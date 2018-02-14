Suspects in home invasion case make first court appearances

Central Point, Ore. — The two suspects arrested Tuesday night in a Central Point home invasion case appeared in court for the first time Wednesday afternoon.
The two suspects were arraigned in Jackson County Circuit Court. Both men are facing robbery, burglary, assault, and weapons charges – some of which are Measure 11 offenses, that carry a mandatory seven-and-a-half year prison sentence.
24-year-old Erick Cervantes Molinero – who pleaded not guilty – is facing a charge of robbery in the first degree, which is a Class A felony. If convicted, the maximum penalty for the charge could be up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $375,000.
Molinero is also being charged for burglary in the second degree, which carries a possible 10-year prison sentence and a fine of $250,000. Both charges are Measure 11 offenses.
Other charges against Molinero include burglary in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, coercion of a firearm, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
23-year-old Ashton Garrett also appeared in court on Wednesday. His charges include two counts of robbery in the first degree and second degree, burglary in the first degree, and assault. Several of his charges are Measure 11 crimes.
Molinero’s bail is set at $500,000. He’ll be back in court next week. Garrett’s bail is also set at half-a-million dollars.
NBC5 News will continue to update you on this case as information becomes available.