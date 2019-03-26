Suspects use BB gun to damage Grants Pass businesses, vehicles

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are trying to track down suspects who allegedly used a BB gun to break several windows in Grants Pass.
Police said from Friday night through Saturday night, suspects used BB guns to break windows of business and damage parked vehicles. So far, seven victims have been identified.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is seeking a vehicle of interest in the case. They add the vehicle was seen in the area of one of the incidents, but it’s not necessarily directly tied to the crimes.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-450-6260.