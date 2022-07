WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death at the 7300 block of Crater Lake Highway in the White City Dollar Tree parking lot.

The case is active and ongoing with detectives working on several leads.

The name of the decedent has not been released.

Investigators are waiting on an autopsy by an Oregon State Police forensic pathologist to determine the cause of death.

No more information was released Tuesday night.