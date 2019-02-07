Suspicious death under investigation in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police in Siskiyou County are investigating a suspicious death.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday, a utility worker found a body at the bottom of an embankment in the South County area.
Evidence at the scene indicates the death may be suspicious.
The California Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said an autopsy will be scheduled later this week so the cause and manner of death can be determined.
The identity of the deceased adult has not been released.
Anyone with further information is urged to call the sheriff’s office.