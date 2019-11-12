Suspicious devices found in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police shut down a Grants Pass street after suspicious devices were found.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday landscapers found a possible explosives in brush along a parking lot near the north McDonalds, just south of Interstate 5 Exit 58.
A part of Northeast 7th Street was shut down out of an abundance of caution.
Police said the devices appeared to be four explosives, two of which looked like grenades.
The Oregon State Police Bomb Squat responded and took possession of the devices.
It’s not yet known if the devices were active or harmless novelty grenades, which are sold to the general public. In either case, police said they typically act as if the devices are dangerous.
OSP will work to determine the nature of the items and they’ll update GPDPS when they know more.