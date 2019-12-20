Suspicious envelope found at Klamath Falls business

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Part of a Southern Oregon business was placed under quarantine after a suspicious envelope was found.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on December 19, they received a report of an envelope containing a suspicious substance at Production Metal Forming Inc. on Highway 66 between Keno and Klamath Falls.
According to investigators, several employees were taken to the hospital as a precaution. They were later released.
The sheriff’s office said there is no immediate danger to the public. However, a portion of the facility was placed under quarantine as the investigation continues.