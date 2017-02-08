Suspicious fires in Grants Pass have nearby residents concerned

Two abandoned RV’s burned to ashes within days of each other.
“We’re having too many fires that are suspicious,” Grants Pass resident Janice Sether said.
Janice Sether was born and raised in Grants Pass.
She’s lived in the same house since 1989 which is right down the street from the latest RV fire.
She says she thinks the recent chaos is most likely due to a lack of law enforcement.
“So many people that live in the area are so tight with their bucks, that they cannot provide police security for themselves or anyone else,” Sether said.
Rural Metro Fire has been investigating the suspicious RV fires.
According to Division Chief Austin Prince, it’s very likely that both were human-caused.
“Because it hadn’t been previously or recently used, and there was nobody around at the time of the fire, it’s usually an indication that somebody may have set the fire intentionally,” Division Chief Prince.
Sether hopes that whoever did this will face justice and that police will keep the area safe.
“I’m an Oregonian and I believe in Oregon. I believe that we need to take care of ourselves… but we need help doing it,” Sether said.
Division Chief Price asks if anyone needs to abandon property, to make sure all flammable materials have been removed.