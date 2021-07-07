Suspicious fires in Jackson County under investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators say several fires in rural Jackson County may have been intentionally started over the weekend.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of July 4, five separate fires were started at multiple locations on Meadows Road north of Sams Valley.
Two of the fires are believed to be started by fireworks, most likely from a moving vehicle.
According to JCSO, the fires were put out before there was significant property damage.
A firework that wasn’t completely burned was submitted as evidence in case there are traces of fingerprints.
JCSO said, “If you have any information on this crime or saw suspicious activity along Meadows Rd. the evening of July 4th, call the JCSO tip line at (541) 774-8333.”