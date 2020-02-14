Suspicious house fire under investigation in Josephine County

MERLIN, Ore. – A suspicious house fire is under investigation in Josephine County.
Rural-Metro Fire said the fire broke out at about 6:30 a.m. Friday along Cedar Valley Drive in the Merlin area.
Neighbors reportedly heard explosions and saw people running from the scene before firefighters arrived.
According to Rural-Metro, half of the house was already in flames by the time they arrived. At the time, they didn’t know if anyone was inside, so they went into “search and rescue mode,” firefighters said.
Eventually, other fire agencies arrived at the scene to help. They were able to knock down the fire in about an hour.
It was determined that nobody was inside the home and nobody was injured.
The fire didn’t totally destroy the home and some of the objects inside were considered salvageable.
The fire is considered suspicious and law enforcement is involved in the investigation.
Firefighters told NBC5 News the house was a rental property and the people living there have not been located. The homeowner is cooperating with investigators.