Suspicious package found at Rogue Credit Union

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford credit union was evacuated due to a suspicious package Monday.
The Medford Police Department said they responded to the Rogue Credit Union on Center Drive on April 9 at about 8:05 a.m.
According to police, employees found a suspicious package partially concealed in landscaping outside of the building.
Authorities shut down the southern parking lot and partially evacuated the credit union.
Using an Oregon State Police Explosives Unit robot, police were able to determine the package was empty and didn’t pose a threat.
RCU was back up and running by 10:30 a.m.
Police did not immediately release any further details about the incident.