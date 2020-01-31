SUV breaches security checkpoint at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol troopers were pursuing a black SUV headed towards Mar-a-Lago, a resort President Trump has called the “Winter White House.”
The SUV breached the checkpoints near the main entrance. That’s when officers reportedly fired at the vehicle.
The SUV then fled the scene while being pursued by FHP and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle was later located and now two people are in custody.
According to the White House, President Trump and First Lady Melania were at the White House but had scheduled to travel to Mar-a-Lago later Friday afternoon.