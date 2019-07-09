Swarm of small earthquakes reported on Mount Hood

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. – A swarm of small earthquakes hit Mount Hood over the past 24 hours.
Data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows nearly 60 quakes struck between 9:15 p.m. Monday and 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. They ranged in magnitude from 0.2 to 2.1, making them unlikely to be felt by anyone.
Most of the quakes happened at a relatively shallow depth about five miles south of the Mount Hood summit.
“Swarms in this area have occurred multiple times over the past two decades, most recently in 2014, with the largest event being a M 2.9 on September 14, 2001,” geologists said. “Based on similarity to past seismic sequences near Mount Hood and on past studies of seismicity in the Mount Hood area, we infer that these earthquakes are occurring on tectonic faults and are not directly related to volcanic processes occurring beneath Mount Hood.”