SWAT team activated to search rural Jackson County home

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A man is facing numerous charges after a SWAT team raided his Jackson County home.

Investigators said early Monday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served a search warrant at a property in the 2000 block of Crowfoot Road.

JCSO used a K-9 and crisis negotiators due to alleged threats made by the suspect. He was identified as 58-year-old Scott David Binion of Eagle Point.

Deputies said at the scene, they found a black-market cannabis growing and processing operation. Detectives reportedly seized and destroyed 150 pounds of marijuana.

JCSO said investigators also found 40 firearms, many of which were loaded and ready for use, including a shotgun hanging from the ceiling pointed toward the door.

Binion wasn’t at the property at the time the search warrant was served, but he was later contacted and charged with domestic assault, harassment, unlawful possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful manufacturing of marijuana.

No further information was provided about the ongoing investigation.