Sycan River Fire 50% contained, Yellow Jacket Fire 100% contained

BLY, Ore. – Progress continues to be made fighting two fires burning in Klamath County.
The Sycan River Fire was first reported Sunday afternoon about 20 miles north of Beatty. It eventually grew to 615 acres. By Wednesday night, it was 50% contained.
150 fire personnel remain at the scene, working to secure the edged of the fire and mop up any remaining hot spots.
The day after the Sycan River Fire was first seen, the Yellow Jacket Fire was reported about four miles south of Beatty. It reached 34 acres in size and is 100% contained.
With the two fires more or less under control, crews faced more challenges Wednesday night as dry lightning storms moved over south-central Oregon. At least four new fires were produced in the area. As of Thursday morning, the Bear Butte Fire was 1.4 acres, the Peter Creek Fire was .10 acres, the Johnson Fire was .10 acres, and the Ward Fire was .10 acres.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership will provide updates if conditions change.