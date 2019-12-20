Syrian troops begin new offensive

IDLIB PROVINCE, Syria – A Syrian civil defense group known as the White Helmets said the government has launched a new offensive to capture four villages in rebel-held Idlib Province.
The group released a new video on the internet showing White Helmets working to rescue a little girl trapped under rubble of a building hit by an airstrike.
Another human rights group said 72 people had been killed in the area in the past 24 hours by airstrikes.
Irlib Province is in northwestern Syria and is the last area held by anti-government rebels.
Civilians in the area have begun to flee the area because of repeated airstrikes.
Syrian government and Russian planes, drones and helicopters have hit the area for three days.