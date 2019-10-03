T.J. Maxx coming to Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Shoppers in Klamath Falls will soon have a new option after a nationwide chain store announced plans to set up shop in the area.
T.J. Maxx says they’re opening a store in Klamath Falls, with a grand opening on October 20. The 20,000-square-foot retail space will be located at Jefferson Square.
“Our newest store in Klamath Falls will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for. Our buyers create a unique mix that offers value for styles in every department, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, President of T.J.Maxx. “With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting one-stop-shop that makes it easy for consumers to find what they want, take it home that day and save money at the same time.”
In addition to new shopping opportunities, T.J. Maxx says they’re bringing about 60 jobs to the area.
The retailer will also donate $10,000 to a local charity during their grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony.