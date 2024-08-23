T-Mobile awarding North Medford High School $5K to support football program

MEDFORD, Ore. – North Medford High School is one of the first 50 high schools nationwide to receive $5,000 as part of T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights competition.

The telecommunications company announced the competition earlier this month.

The grand prize will be a $2 million football field technology makeover. That includes a $100,000 high school grant, an upgraded weight room, a new scoreboard, consultation with football field experience experts, 5G network upgrades, and a tailgate party with a halftime drone show.

Across the country, 300 schools will each receive $5,000, with 50 schools awarded each week of the contest. Additionally, 16 finalists will receive $25,000, with one high school receiving the grand prize.

North Medford High School can use its $5,000 winnings toward a project of its choice. Plus, the school still has a chance to win that $2 million grand prize package.

The deadline for schools to apply is September 20.

For more information or to learn how to help your school win, head to the T-Moblie Friday Night 5G Lights webpage.

