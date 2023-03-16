T-Mobile gives $50,000 to help rebuild Phoenix’s Blue Heron Park

PHOENIX, Ore. – T-Mobile is giving tens of thousands of dollars to help rehabilitate a park that was mostly destroyed in the Almeda Fire.

Thursday morning, T-Mobile announced Phoenix, Oregon, will get $50,000 to repair Blue Heron Park.

Phoenix-Talent Schools Superintendent Brent Barry said, “Phoenix-Talent Schools value our partnership with the City of Phoenix and we continue to do great work together in the aftermath of the 2020 Almeda fire. We are so excited to hear about the T-Mobile Hometown Grant the city was awarded. Blue Heron Park is a tremendous space that is safe, beautiful and accessible for our whole community. Thank you for supporting our community as we continue to rebuild and recover.”

Everyone is invited to celebrate the grant award during a presentation on March 22 at 3:45 at Jack Woodward Stadium behind Phoenix High School.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.