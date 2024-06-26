Table Rock Road reopened, 68-year-old arrested in connection to fire

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Table Rock Road between Vilas Road and Biddle Road is now reopened and according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), a man was arrested in connection to a fire that broke out in that area Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies arrested 68-year-old Andrew Joseph Ragsdale of Central Point in connection to the fire. He is facing charges for reckless burning, interfering with a firefighter, and possession of meth.

According to Fire District 3, the fire started in the grass but spread to nearby vehicles and one structure. The building was saved but did sustain some damage.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and are mopping up. There is no danger to the community.

