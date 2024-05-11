“Táin Bó” Medieval Festival taking place at Edenvale Winery this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medieval Festival is going on this weekend at the Edenvale Winery in Medford.

‘The Great Cattle Raid’ or Táin Bó, the annual camping event for the local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism kicked off Friday.

SCA seeks to study and re-create pre-17th century culture, arts, and sciences.

Revelers arrived early setting up tents and getting into character in preparation for Saturday’s festivities.

All day Saturday there will be different types of mock fighting events including armored combat melee or rapier duels.

Artists and crafters will teach classes on different period art styles, and there will be a youth area and archery.

“There will be fighting in three different forms all day long, which is a blast to watch,” said Ben Ward, event organizer. “We’ve got information, so if somebody sees something going on and they’re like, hey I wanna do that, well we have meetings every week doing something throughout the year. This isn’t just a one and done, we do this all the time.”

While the weekend-long event is mainly a gathering for the Barony of Glyn Dwfn, the in world name for the Medford area there will be a free medieval market open to the public Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

17th century garb is encouraged.

More information can be found on the Edenvale Winery website.

