Tainted nopales could be in Oregon

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Consumers in four states have are being warned not to eat certain cactus pads, also known as nopales, imported from Mexico due to the presence of unapproved pesticides.
The California Department of Public Health pointed to specific contaminated pads offered for sale to retailers in California. However, they also believe it’s possible some were sold to stores in Nevada and Oregon as well.
CDPH said during routine testing, samples collected found various pesticides including dimethoate, omethoate, monocrotophos and methidathion at levels that pose a risk to human health. Furthermore, monocrotophos and methidathion have been banned for use in food in the U.S. for several years.
Those who consume the affected products could exhibit symptoms including sweating, headache, weakness, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea. Monocrotophos consumption can lead to permanent nerve damage.
The California Department of Pesticide Regulation said the tainted produce was packaged with brand names “Mexogroup Fresh Produce,” “Arambur” or Los Tres Huastecos.”
The contaminated products were distributed to wholesale customers from January 23 through the 29 at the following California locations.
- Rancho San Miguel Markets, Madera
- La Monarca Market, Lower Lake
- FreshPoint Central California, Turlock
- Arteaga’s Food Center, Sacramento
- Stater Bros. Distribution Center, San Bernardino
- S&L Wholesale Produce, San Francisco
Washing or peeling the cactus is not effective at removing the toxins.
Authorities in California have alerted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about the issue.